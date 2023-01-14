Lottery employee's husband is "one step closer" to claiming $1M prize

After a standard investigation, one Ontario man will soon be able to claim his lottery prize.

After trying his luck in the Lotto 6/49 draw, Bart Rason, a Mississauga resident, discovered that he had won $1 million in the October 8, 2022 draw. The catch: his wife works for Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

As a result, Rason’s prize is considered an “insider win.”

“Anyone that claims a lottery prize but has an affiliation with someone who is considered an OLG Insider, their prize claims take a bit longer as we do our due diligence to make sure the win is legitimate,” Bitonti told Daily Hive in an email last month.

There’s an extra review and validation process for winners with claims of $10,000 or more. In addition, there’s a 30-day publication period before receiving payment to ensure “there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.”

Rason will soon have a million reasons to celebrate: he’ll be able to pick up his $1 million cheque on February 12.

His winning ticket was purchased at Q Market on Rathburn Road in Mississauga.