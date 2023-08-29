"Is This for Real?": Grandmother stunned after winning half a million dollars

Even after the lotto ticket self-scanner told her she had won a massive prize, Barbara Wunderlick couldn’t believe it.

The Nanaimo, BC, resident was left stunned in the middle of the grocery store when she discovered that she had won $500,000 from the June 26, 2023, Daily Grand draw.

“I scoffed and said, ‘Is this for real?'” said Wunderlick, who checked her ticket during a visit to the Real Canadian Superstore in Nanaimo. “It was a shock to see the machine [stall] and have people celebrate around you.”

The Vancouver Island grandmother bought the winning ticket at Quality Foods on Turner Road in her city and was most excited to share the good news with her partner.

Wunderlick shared that she plans on helping her family with the prize money, treating herself and loved ones to more lobster and steak dinners, a new vehicle, and a nice trip.

“[This win is] amazing, and I am still in shock. It will help make life easier.”