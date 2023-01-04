"No one believes it": Lottery winner says friends, family think she's joking about her windfall

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan says she’s having an interesting time letting family and friends know about her newfound windfall, with many not believing her luck.

Ashley Melz of Saskatoon says it’s tradition for her to pick up an instant ticket whenever Melz and her partner grab supper from the Hague Service Centre at 100 North Access Road in Hague.

On November 25, she had dinner and proceeded to pick up a ticket, however, this time she struck it big, netting the top prize on her $7 Lucky Lines Extravaganza ticket, taking home $200,000.

Melz told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that whenever she scratches a ticket, she double-checks them by scanning them on the Lotto Spot app.

At first, she didn’t think she had a winner this time – but she’s happy now she checked it twice.

“I scanned it a few times, and I just thought, ‘There’s no way!'” Melz told the WCLC as she claimed her prize. “So I asked my partner to scan it and check for me.”

The pair scanned the ticket over 10 times before the reality of her windfall could sink in.

“I was just in shock; I still am!” she laughed. “I screamed a few times!”

Melz shared her good news with her parents and a handful of friends, “No one believes it! They’re like, ‘No way,'” she explained. “And I just tell them, ‘Yeah, tell me about it.'”

The happy winner has a couple of ideas in mind for her windfall, like paying off some debt, and building a sunroom in a new house she just moved into.

“It’s so hard to comprehend at first,” she added. “You think you’re losing your mind, but you’re not. So, you try to sit there and soak it in – but you can’t! “