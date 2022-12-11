Football fanatic scores more than $150k on lotto Pools ticket

One sports fan will soon be escaping the Canadian winter after winning the lottery.

Antonio Lotito from Woodbridge, Ontario, is a self-proclaimed football fanatic. The 58-year-old said that he’s been a regular lottery player for 30 years.

“I love playing Pools,” he said.

The football fan knew that he’d won on his Pools selection after a Monday night game but wasn’t quite sure how much.

But when he checked the results, he was stunned by all the numbers he was seeing and enlisted the help of another family member to verify his win.

“I woke up early the next morning to see what the payout was,” said Lotito. “I didn’t believe it!”

Thanks to his selection, Lotito won $159,104 in Pools.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he said that he’ll be putting some money away and will also be sharing it with his children.

But that’s not all — he’s also making fun plans to escape the gloomy winter.

“I am going to celebrate with a vacation,” he said, smiling. “I see a warm, beachy resort in my future.”

Lotito’s winning ticket was purchased at Sam’s Food Market and Convenience on Weston Road in Woodbridge.