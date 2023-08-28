Lottery winner to donate to charity that delivers gifts to sick kids during holidays

A father and grandfather who won the lottery said he’ll donate part of his winnings to a cause close to his heart.

Anthony (Tony) Porter of Flesherton, Ontario, is a 61-year-old hospitality worker who has been playing the lottery for decades. He said that he’s been buying tickets since the days of Wintario, a lottery game that was first launched in the ’70s and ended in 1990.

“When I play Instant tickets, I look for the last ticket in the display,” he said. “In this case, Run the Table was coupled with the other ticket I wanted, so I decided to take both.”

Porter decided to play his ticket while at the store, and that’s when he discovered his big win.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he recalled. “It was a pretty exciting feeling!”

After playing his $3 Run the Table ticket, Porter was thrilled that he won the game’s top prize worth $75,000.

When he told his daughter that he had won, he said, “She was a little stunned.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings, he said he already has plans for his money: he’ll be using it to pay some bills and treat himself.

But the money will also allow him to donate more to his favourite charity organization.

“I’m part of a group that supports Operation Ho Ho Ho, and I plan to donate more to the cause this year,” he said. The organization works with communities and hospitals to deliver gifts to young patients and their families during the holidays.

“I’ll put the rest aside to ensure my kids and grandkids are taken care of. It feels good to have the freedom this prize gives me,” he said.

Porter purchased his winning tickets at Jung’s Jug City on Main Street in Dundalk.