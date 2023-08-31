“This can’t be!“ Grandma becomes a millionaire while sipping morning coffee

Ontario resident Annunziata Bugeja was having her morning coffee when she checked her lottery numbers online and learned she had hit the jackpot.

The mother and grandmother won the $1,073,789.70 prize in the July 29, 2023, LOTTARIO draw.

“When the numbers kept matching, I thought, ‘This can’t be!’ Annunziata said. “I checked so many times!”

The retiree said that when she told her children, they all cried happy tears together.

“It felt like a dream. I never thought in a million years this would happen!”

She plans to share the win with her kids, take a dream vacation, and fix up her home.

“I would like to go to Europe, and I also want to do some home renovations. I will make sure this money goes a long way,” she said.

“This is an incredible blessing and I’m so thankful for this gift,” she concluded.

Bugeja purchased her winning ticket at Q Market on Rathburn Road in Mississauga.