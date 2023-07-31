A restaurant manager who thought he won $100 in the lottery couldn’t believe his luck when he realized he won a much bigger prize.

Thirty-seven-year-old Anies Siddique is a Markham, Ontario, resident who said he’s a longtime lottery player. His favourite lotto games: Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max. He said that he always makes sure to add Encore to his ticket purchase.

One day, he was using the OLG App to scan a ticket when he found out that he won $100.

“I wasn’t totally paying attention at first and thought I’d won $100,” he said.

But he took a closer look and realized that he was mistaken: after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the June 30, 2023, Lotto Max draw, Siddique had won a prize worth $100,000.

“Then I saw that there were a few more zeroes and learned I was $100,000 richer!” he recalled. “Who would have thought this would happen?”

So Siddique decided to buy flowers for his wife before sharing the happy news.

“She didn’t believe me until I showed her the ticket,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he said that he’s going to take some time to think about what he plans to do with his $100,000 win.

“It’s a big win, so we need some time to think about it,” he said. “I look forward to planning how to best enjoy this prize. It feels great! I’m so excited and still can’t believe I won!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Ultramar on Norman Jones Place in Stouffville.