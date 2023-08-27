Disbelief doesn’t quite cover it for one lottery player who discovered that he had won big.

Andrzej Myslowski is a 58-year-old father and grandfather who lives in Belle River, Ontario. He said that he’s been a regular lottery player for the past 10 years. Myslowski, who works in the automotive industry, said he’s getting ready to retire.

One day, after winning a lottery prize, he decided to put the money towards another ticket, this time opting for an Instant Cash In, which costs $10.

“I won on a previous draw and used my prize to buy this ticket,” he said.

While he was home, he used his phone to scan his ticket to check the results, but something didn’t look quite right.

“I knew I’d won something but was confused when I saw the screen,” he said. So he went to the store to check his ticket again, and that’s when he heard the winning jingle.

“When the clerk told me I had to wait for a call from OLG, I was even more confused!” recalled Myslowski.

That’s when he found out that he had won the Instant Cash In top prize worth $250,000.

When he told his wife, he said, “Much like me, she was puzzled at first. Once that passed, she was so happy, and we hugged in celebration. It was wonderful to have that moment with her.”

Myslowski is certainly excited about his windfall, which he plans to save for his upcoming retirement. He also plans to share his winnings with his children.

“For me, this win is all about family and [the] future,” he said. “We have a trip planned soon, and I’ll be sure to splurge on a special experience with my wife to celebrate.”

Despite claiming a big cheque for a quarter million dollars with his name on it, the moment still doesn’t quite feel real for Myslowski.

“It took a while for me to accept that I had won the big prize. It feels surreal to see my name on the cheque today, but I’ll believe it when I see it in my bank account!” he said with a laugh.

The winning ticket was purchased at Freshway Mart on County Road 22 in Belle River.