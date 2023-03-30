Lottery winner plans for a new family home after big jackpot win

A Canadian lottery player has experienced two recent life-changing events and he couldn’t be happier.

Andrew Marlowe of North Vancouver, BC, won a guaranteed prize of $100,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw held on March 25, 2023.

The new parent shared that the win will help set up his family to “get where we want to go.”

“This will for sure change my life,” he added about his jackpot.

The North Vancouver resident bought the ticket from McNews on Lonsdale Avenue. He discovered it was a winner after checking it on BCLC’s Lotto! App at home.

“I was most excited to share the news with my partner. She told me to be quiet because the baby was sleeping and she thought I was joking,” Marlowe said with a laugh.

Marlowe said that he will contribute “a nice chunk of change” towards a home for his family, and will also donate a portion of his prize to some local charities.

He will also be celebrating his “surreal” win with a fancy champagne dinner.