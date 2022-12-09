Night shift worker woke up wife to share big lottery win

When you’re working the night shift, you probably shouldn’t wake up your spouse with a phone call… unless it’s to brag about your huge lottery win.

That’s exactly what happened to Andrei and Zinaida Milchevska from Saskatoon.

“I was at work during a night shift, and I scanned the ticket on the Lotto! App and saw it was a winner,” said Milchevska in a release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

“Then I called my wife to tell her and woke her up – we both could not believe it!”

They won the $500,000 Extra prize from the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw. With an extra half a million dollars to their name, their holiday season should be extra special.

The couple visits BC regularly for work and for vacation, and celebrated their win with a nice dinner out. They bought the winning ticket at Petro Canada in Wonowon on Highway 97.

Now, they plan to use their winnings to help out friends and family.

What would you do with an extra $500,000 during the holidays?