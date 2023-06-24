“I’m going to buy a bigger house!” Lottery player has plans for million-dollar win

A man from Winnipeg has won a million dollars playing the lottery, and he really wants to go big to improve his living situation.

When Aman Kumar Arora bought a Lotto Max ticket from a Red River Co-op store in his city, he was probably not expecting to win a seven-figure prize.

A draw on May 23 decided his fate — he would become a millionaire.

When Arora checked his ticket, he was shocked to see he had won something, but his jaw dropped when he noticed how much he’d won.

Several zeroes flashed on the screen, and Arora knew he had it made. His prize was one of four Maximillions won that day.

Arora went to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s prize centre to pick up his windfall and spoke about his experience.

“I had the cashier check the ticket for me,” he recalled. “I was so surprised and very happy!”

Like many winners, Arora might celebrate with a lavish dinner, but he already has one major plan to invest his winnings.

“I’m going to buy a bigger house!” he shared.

Given Canada’s wild housing market, we think this idea is solid gold.

What would you do if you won a million dollars?