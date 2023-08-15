Lottery player thought he won $73 until he scanned his ticket again

One lottery player who initially thought he won $73 got the biggest surprise when he noticed the additional numbers in his prize.

Alexandre Zagorevski, a 45-year-old from Nepean, Ontario, said he enjoys playing the lottery, and his favourite games are Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max.

One day, he purchased a lottery ticket for the June 14, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw, when the gold ball prize was at $42 million. When Zagorevski checked his ticket, he saw that he had won a small prize.

“I scanned the ticket on my phone and initially thought I’d won $73,” he recalled. But when he checked the results again, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“Then, I noticed there were more numbers on the screen and was so happy!” he said. Zagorevski didn’t win $73 as he initially thought. Instead, he ended up splitting the Lotto 6/49 second prize with two other winners in BC and Quebec after they all matched five of the six winning numbers. As a result, he’s now $73,607.30 richer.

When he shared the big news with his wife, he said, “She was very excited for me.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto, Zagorevski said that he already knows what he’ll be doing with his winnings: he’ll be using the money to pay off his mortgage.

His winning ticket was purchased at Loblaws on Merivale Road in Nepean.