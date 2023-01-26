Lottery winner plans to take a "special lady" to dinner after big win

With some extra change in the bank, one Victoria, BC, resident is making fancy dinner plans with a special someone.

Alan Parfett just won the top prize of $100,000 playing BCLC’s Bingo Grand Scratch & Win game.

“I hadn’t finished scratching the card yet, and when I scanned it on my phone, I thought, ‘that can’t be right,’” he said in a release. “I had to check it again and again!”

He bought the ticket at the Save-On-Foods on Pandora Avenue in Victoria. The first person he told about his big win was his neighbour. “He said, ‘Fantastic! Congratulations,’” according to Parfett.

Now, to celebrate, Parfett said he’s going to “take a very special lady for dinner,” and he’s looking forward to the extra financial cushion the win has given him.

But he’s not done playing the lottery just yet; Parfett said that he has dreams of buying an island and giving away money to charity if he ever hit a million-dollar jackpot.

