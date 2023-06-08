A lottery winner in Ontario finally won big after years of playing.

Acton resident Barbara Metelka won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on May 24.

The retiree said she’s been playing the lottery for several years, typically using Quick Picks for Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max.

“I spare a few dollars on tickets each week,” she shared. “I always hoped to win big!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Metelka discovered she won when she received an email from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“I had trouble believing it was real,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

Her win was confirmed when she logged into her OLG.ca account, where she purchased the ticket.

The 71-year-old shared the welcome news to her family.

“They were skeptical at first, but they were so happy for me,” she said.

Metelka hasn’t made any big plans with her win just yet, but she’s considering taking a vacation.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. I’m very relieved, but it still hasn’t fully set in,” she expressed.

Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

There were other big lottery winners this week. On Wednesday, two winners from opposite ends of Canada split the $70 million prize that no won one over the weekend.