Christmas comes early for lottery winner who woke up $5 million richer

Someone in Canada will have even more to celebrate this holiday season thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a lucky lotto player purchased a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket in Surrey, BC, for last night’s draw.

It was the only ticket in Canada that matched all six numbers: 29, 34, 37, 38, 42, and 49.

The winner woke up $5 million richer, claiming the Classic Jackpot.

This Canadian must be at the top of Santa’s nice list because the odds of winning the Classic Jackpot are one in 13,983,316, according to BCLC.

Definitely an early Christmas present to say the least.

BCLC says all lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players redeemed over $111 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

