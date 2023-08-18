Mother and son duo planning home renovations after major lottery win

A mother and son duo just won their largest lottery prize to date, and they have some big plans with their windfall.

Karen and Robert Truckle of Omemee, Ontario, won a $100,000 top prize with the Instant Power Up lottery scratch ticket.

Karen and Robert said they’re frequent lottery players. Karen usually opts for Instant tickets, while Robert is a weekly player of Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

They’ve won smaller prizes in the past, but this time around, Karen’s scratch ticket picks are what helped them win big.

The 65-year-old was heading to work when she decided to stop at Mister Convenience on King Street in Omemee to purchase two tickets.

Karen played the first ticket and won a $30 prize. Then, she scratched the second ticket and was surprised to uncover a much greater windfall.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Karen shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their lottery winnings. “I shoved my ticket in my pocket and didn’t move my hands an inch. Before I left the store, I think the whole city already knew about our win!”

She then called her son Robert to share the exciting news.

“I didn’t believe her at first,” said the 40-year-old. “I kept saying, ‘Don’t lose the ticket!’ and immediately drove to see her.”

The duo has important plans with the lottery prize.

Robert plans to pay his bills and renovate his home; while Karen bought a new scooter and plans to complete some home renovations as well.

“I don’t know how to feel yet,” said Robert. “When I hold our cheque, it’s finally going to feel real.”

If you want a chance at scratching your way to a win, Instant Power Up is available for $5 a play, and the top prize is $100,000.

