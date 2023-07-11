Canadian grandma shuts down machine with big lottery win

A Canadian grandma struck gold thanks to a lottery scratch ticket.

Jodee Campbell, a retiree from St. Mary’s in southwestern Ontario, says she plays the lottery weekly. She particularly enjoys playing Instant tickets like Bingo and Crossword.

Campbell was playing her tickets at home on her porch when she discovered she had won $50,000 with Instant Bingo.

“I was surprised when I got a line of B’s, but I kept scratching,” she recounted. “When I won, I was overwhelmed and shaking with excitement. I checked my ticket three times to make sure it was real!”

Campbell and her husband went to the store to validate the lottery ticket.

“The cashier said it was the first big win he’d ever seen. It shut down the machine!” said the 65-year-old.

She then shared the news with her son, sister, and neighbour. “Everyone was so happy and congratulated me. I didn’t get a lot of sleep that night.”

So, what’s her plan with the hefty lottery windfall?

Campbell says the first step is to take some time to unwind.

“My granddaughter asked, ‘When are we going on vacation?'” she laughed. “I’ll take some time to process this win first. It’s been an amazing experience.”

The grandmother purchased the winning scratch ticket at Canadian Tire+ on Ontario Street in Stratford.

Campbell isn’t the only Canadian who’s had luck with lottery scratch tickets.

One man from St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, won big after buying a scratch ticket to break some bills.

If you want to try your hand at Instant Bingo, it’s available for $3 a play. The top prize is $50,000, and the odds of winning are 1 in 3.79.