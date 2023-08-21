Grandmother says big lottery win will make "retirement more comfortable"

A grandmother in Ontario will have a much more blissful retirement after a huge lottery win.

Belle River resident Patricia Tootill won $100,000 after she matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the July 21, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

Tootill, a 64-year-old mother and grandmother, says she’s an occasional lottery player. She never says no to Encore, and it paid off this time — this is her first big lottery win!

She bought her winning ticket at Food Basics on Manning Road in Tecumseh.

The retiree was about to visit her cousin when she decided to check her ticket.

She scanned it on the OLG App and uncovered her win.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her lottery prize. “I must have scanned my ticket a dozen times. Then, I ran up and down the stairs screaming!”

Tootill celebrated the fantastic news with her family.

“My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons as my grandkids laughed and danced. Everyone was just thrilled!” she shared.

Her plans with the lottery windfall?

Tootill wants to share the wealth with her family and take them on a sunny vacation.

She adds that overall, this prize takes some weight off her shoulders.

“I can let out a sigh because this win will make things easier. It’s also going to make our retirement more comfortable,” she smiled. “Winning is an amazing and unbelievable feeling.”

