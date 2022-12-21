Grandma and granddaughter duo plan family trip to Hawaii after lottery win 

A grandma and granddaughter duo are planning their dream vacation to Hawaii after a big lottery win.

Patricia Weaver and Erin Robertson were surprised to receive an early holiday present this year.

“I was at home and had to check on my phone to let it sink in,” explained Robertson.

Her grandmother, Weaver, was also in complete disbelief upon learning they had won $675,000 playing Set for Life.

“Unbelievable. I buy tickets hoping to win but never expect it to be me,” said Weaver.

The residents of Vancouver Island’s Lake Cowichan already have plans to celebrate their massive win.

Weaver and Robertson are planning to escape the cold by taking their family on a trip to Maui.

So, where did they purchase the winning ticket?

The grandmother and granddaughter duo bought the lucky ticket at the Walmart on Drinkwater Road in Duncan, BC.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players redeemed more than $10 million in Set for Life prizes, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

