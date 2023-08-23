"If I had $1,000,000": Couple celebrates lottery win dancing to Barenaked Ladies hit

A lucky couple from Ontario turned the Barenaked Ladies hit song “If I Had $1,000,000” into reality thanks to a major lottery win.

Hamilton residents Steven Taylor and Patti-Sue Cushenan won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on July 26.

Taylor, 65, and Cushenan, 63, say they’ve been playing the lottery on and off for years. This was their first serious win.

The story about how they found out about their windfall is pretty wholesome.

While she was lying in bed one morning, Cushenan checked their lottery tickets on the OLG App and discovered they had won big.

“I heard the winning jingle and shouted, ‘Steve, come in here!’ He double-checked our ticket and confirmed that we won $1 million,” she said.

“Then we celebrated with Barenaked Ladies song ‘If I Had $1,000,000’ and danced in the living room!”

The couple shared the fantastic news with their family.

“Everyone’s been overjoyed for us! We’re still waiting to surprise our friends,” said Cushenan.

So, if they had $1,000,000, what would they do? Would they buy a fur coat (but not a real fur coat, that’s cruel)?

The couple has much bigger plans than purchasing “maybe a nice Chesterfield or an ottoman,” as the Barenaked Ladies song suggests.

Taylor and Cushenan are considering travelling to Boston, Dallas, and BC.

They also plan to share their lottery prize with their kids.

“I’m happy and full of emotion,” said Cushenan. “It feels like the whole world has been lifted off my shoulders.”

They’re not the only pair who want to do something sweet with their windfall.

A couple that won $100,000 plans to treat their family to a vacation.

In another wholesome lotto story, a soon-to-be dad recently won a six-figure lottery prize, which will help with his journey into parenthood.

If you had $1,000,000, what would you do with it?