Pair of Canadian musicians bound for Italy after massive lottery win

A couple in BC just won $1 million in the lottery and now they are bound for a grand trip to Italy to celebrate.

According to a media release from BC Lottery Corporation on Thursday, May 11, Cheryl Morgan and Suzanne Richard found out that they won a $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize from the March 22, 2023 draw and started dreaming up their travel plans.

The Richmond couple, who also play multiple instruments together in a band called Sweet Potatoes, originally bought their winning ticket from Seafair Smoke & Mixer on No. 1 Road. They were at a Safeway picking up groceries when Morgan decided to check the ticket.

“I gave it to the gentleman at the store and it shut down the system,” said Morgan. Meanwhile, Richard was shopping for yogurt when Morgan came to tell her the news. “We didn’t believe it!” said Richard.

The two say they feel calm about the future and secure now that they’re officially millionaires. While they haven’t told anyone about the win yet, they will know by now and plan to share some of the prize money with their loved ones.

Next, they plan to take a trip to Italy, get a new car, and pay off their mortgage.

Where would you take a vacation if you won the lottery?