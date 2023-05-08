Whirlwind of emotions after parents of six win $1,000,000 in the lottery

Robin Kiemele experienced a whirlwind of emotions after scanning her lottery ticket and discovering that she and her husband had won $1 million on April 22.

“I was hysterical. I was happy. I was crying. I was anxious. It’s all a blur,” she said while claiming her prize in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Kiemele had just left an optometry appointment with her daughter when she stopped to scan her Lotto 6/49 ticket.

“I scanned this one, and my daughter said, ‘Mom! You won $10,000!’ I started screaming and crying right then,” she said in a WCLC press release.

“People gathered around us, and another lady said, ‘You won $100,000!’ Then someone said it’s a million dollars – I could not believe it,” she added.

Next, Kiemele called her husband Ben to tell him the good news. “He thought something was wrong because I really was hysterical,” Kiemele said.

The millionaire couple lives in Ituna and has six children. They plan to spend their winnings on a bigger house.

The winning ticket was purchased at an AG Foods location in Ituna.

