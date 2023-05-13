There's an unclaimed $1 million lottery prize and the deadline is looming

Can you imagine winning the lottery and not knowing it?

That seems to be the case for someone in Canada who purchased a lottery ticket last year, no doubt hoping to try their luck in the game. And it turns out that they did win — someone in Ontario won the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize worth $1 million in the May 28, 2022 draw.

However, that winner has yet to come forward and the deadline is looming.

According to a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the lottery player managed to match the winning numbers 49258332-04. As for the winning ticket, it was purchased somewhere in Etobicoke.

“Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize,” reads the release. “The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it, and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.”

In an interview with Daily Hive last year, OLG Spokesperson Tony Bitonti said that only 1% of prizes go unclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

He also said that people tend to put their tickets in jacket pockets where they sit forgotten in the closet when the weather changes. Other tickets end up in glove compartments or junk drawers or worse: the washing machine.

The corporation also uses CCTVs and credit cards to track down winners, however, it’s not always easy especially if the lottery player paid in cash at a store without a CCTV.

There were several winners during the Lotto 6/49 draw on May 28, 2022.

Burnaby, BC resident Trang Dang became $10.9 million richer after winning the jackpot. After matching five of the six numbers, four people also ended up splitting the second prize. One winning ticket was purchased in western Canada and three were sold in Quebec. Each winner got to take home $58,106.10.