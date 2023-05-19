Outaouais resident François Lajoie was shopping for groceries when he decided to purchase a Grande Vie lottery ticket on a whim.

Lajoie told Loto Quebec he has a special method for choosing his lottery numbers, corresponding to the birthdays of his family members.

The morning after the April 27 draw, Lajoie checked online and saw that a Quebec resident had won big but he did not realize it was him!

When he discovered he had the winning combination, Lajoie says he felt “happy and surprised, but calm,” and then went to make himself some coffee.

Lajoie had won $25,000 a year for life but opted for the lump-sum prize of $500,000, which would have taken him 20 years to accumulate.

He told Loto Quebec that he plans to celebrate his win with friends and family at the casino.

The lotto winner also plans to dedicate more time to a charitable cause close to his heart, the caregiver movement.

The movement aims to support caregivers by preventing isolation and helping avoid burnout.

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at IGA Extra on 203 Boulevard des Grives in Gatineau, Quebec.

