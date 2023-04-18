Most lottery winners say they plan to use their windfall to pay off their mortgage or save for retirement. But for a 21-year-old lottery winner, priorities are going to look slightly different.

Tianshu Chu is a 21-year-old student from Mississauga, Ontario, who loves playing the $3 and $5 Instant Crossword tickets.

“I’ve been playing for a year and a half,” said Chu. “Crossword is my favourite, of course — I’ve won on it twice.”

Talk about lucky — in 2022, at the age of 20, he won the Instant Crossword Tripler top prize worth $100,000.

At the time, he said he plans to invest his money, pay his tuition, and go to a Raptor’s game in the fall.

“And I’ll purchase my favourite jersey,” he said.

Fast forward less than a year later, and Chu has another reason to celebrate.

He purchased a $5 Instant Crossword Tripler game at R&R Newstand on Dundas Street in Mississauga and was playing his ticket when he realized he had won again.

“I knew I won $100,000 right away when I was scratching the ticket. My heart was pumping, I felt on top of the world,” he said. “I thought, ‘I could pay my university tuition!’ I couldn’t believe I won a second time.”

Chu was so excited that he called his parents to share the news but they refused to believe their son had won again and was now $200,000 richer.

“I sent them a photo to prove it,” he said. “They are happy!”

As for what he plans to do with his winnings, Chu remains a massive Raptors fan.

“I will use this win to pay off my tuition, watch the Raptors playoffs, purchase a car, and take a trip around Canada to explore the country,” he said.