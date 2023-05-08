Food industry worker signs up for lottery subscription, wins $1M two months later

When a Canadian food industry worker signed up for a lottery subscription, he had no idea it would lead to a life-changing win.

Ashfaq Muhammad, 39, won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 12, merely two months after he got his subscription.

The Ottawa resident woke up to an email from OLG telling him they had a million-dollar prize with his name on it. It left him “totally lost” and wondering if it was all real.

“My brain was racing,” Muhammad said. “It took me two days to process it enough to tell my wife.”

But once he did tell his wife, she jumped for joy.

“She gave me a big hug, saying, ‘We’re millionaires,'” Muhammad recalled. “I never imagined I’d hear her say that. It was unbelievable – it felt like a dream.”

With such a big prize come big plans. The couple will be paying off their mortgage and bills first thing. Muhammad also plans on investing some of the lottery money into real estate.

But for now, the winner is organizing a family trip to celebrate his windfall.

The winning ticket was automatically bought on OLG.ca via OLG’s lottery subscription feature.

Currently, Atlantic Lottery is waiting for a historic $64 million jackpot winner to come forward. It was won on April 15 but still hasn’t been claimed.

We’re still waiting to hear from our $64 MILLION @Lotto649 Gold Ball Jackpot winner! Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should contact our Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942 or [email protected] to talk to someone from our Winners Team. 19+ #AtlanticWin pic.twitter.com/EJGPfZvvlN — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) May 3, 2023

After months without a winner, the Lotto 6/49 top prize had grown to an astronomical $64 million — a prize so big it even broke the game’s eight-year record.

If you have any lottery tickets stashed away, you might want to review them.