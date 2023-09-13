Canadian man who stole trays of lottery tickets in disguise turns himself in

A Canadian man suspected of stealing a tray of lottery tickets while in disguise has been arrested after turning himself in to the police.

On August 28, 2023, at around 6:43 am, a man wearing a face covering walked into a Circle K store on Queen Street North in Tilbury, Ontario, according to Chatham-Kent police.

“The suspect demanded money and lottery tickets from the employee, but when the employee refused to comply, the suspect took two trays of lottery tickets from the counter and left the store,” reads the release.

The suspect was described as a 5’10 white male with a medium build. In addition to the face covering, he was wearing a black Under Armour hoodie at the time of the incident.

Chatham-Kent police reached out to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for assistance and managed to trace several stolen winning tickets to a different vendor.

Police released images from the store’s surveillance footage and asked the public for help in identifying the suspect. In one image, the suspect can be seen cashing in the winning ticket.

When police failed to locate the man, “a warrant was issued for his arrest.”

Then on September 11, police said that a 37-year-old man from Tilbury turned himself in.

He was then charged with “wearing a disguise with the intent to commit theft, theft, and possession of stolen property.”

The man has been released with conditions. He’s also scheduled to appear in court on October 23.