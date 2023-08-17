Two winning lottery tickets for $5M prize purchased in BC and Ontario

If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in BC or Ontario, check your numbers because you may have just hit the jackpot.

According to a release from BCLC, two lucky lotto players from those provinces will be splitting a $5 million prize.

An individual who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in BC matched all six numbers for Wednesday night’s draw. The numbers were: 2,3,6, 7, 17, and 27.

Someone in Ontario that purchased a ticket also matched all the winning numbers.

The two winners will split the $5 million Classic Jackpot and receive $2.5 million each.

All prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

According to BCLC, the odds of winning the Classic Jackpot are one in 13,983,816.