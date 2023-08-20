These are the winning numbers for Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? If so, here are the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 draw.

The draw took place on Saturday, August 19, and the gold ball jackpot was worth a whopping $46 million. However, no one won the big prize, which has now grown to $48 million.

As for the white ball prize, the winning numbers are 52109582-01. According to PlayNow, a lucky lottery player from Ontario is now $1 million richer.

After failing to match the six winning numbers, there were no winners for the classic draw worth $5 million, but someone did match five of the six numbers, netting themselves a six-figure prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada, and they’ll soon be taking home the $316,810.70 prize.

No one matched the four winning numbers 31, 39, 47, and 87 for the classic draw extra worth $500,000.

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, August 23.