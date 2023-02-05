Winner of $10,000 hasn't claimed lottery prize and the deadline is looming

It’s been a year since someone won a $10,000 prize and now OLG is looking for the winner.

According to a release, a lottery player had purchased a ticket from a store in Trenton, Ontario. That person managed to match the first six of their seven Encore numbers and had won a $10,000 prize in the Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Now, OLG is asking the winner to claim their prize as the deadline for the one year window is nearing. The winner has less than two weeks left to claim their prize.

“The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098,” stated an email from OLG.

Spokesperson Tony Bitonti told Daily Hive that only 1% of prizes go unclaimed, adding that people tend to put their tickets in jacket pockets, glove compartments, or junk drawers.

So what happens if a winner comes forward a year later?

“They’d have to have a really good reason (to claim tickets) past a year,” Bitonti said. “It’s a case-by-case basis and we determine if they’re the rightful owners of the tickets.”

The winning numbers were 6, 0, 2, 6, 3, 0, and 5.