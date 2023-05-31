Huge jackpot still up for grabs, lottery prize now at $70 million

The lottery prize just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

The draw for the $65 million prize took place on Tuesday, May 30 and the winning numbers were 13, 14, 18, 19, 29, 38, and 36. However, there were no winners to claim the life-changing prize and no one matched the numbers for the second prize either, which was worth $263,396.50.

Now, over a month since someone won the jackpot, the prize has reached the Lotto Max maximum limit of $70 million. To add to that, there’s now also an estimated 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won.

Only one person won one of the eight Maxmillions prizes last night and according to PlayNow, the winning ticket was purchased in Quebec. The winning numbers were 1, 20, 23, 24, 27, 34, and 37.

The last lottery player to win big was Aaron Parsons, an Alberta resident who won the $55 million prize in the April 25 draw after buying a ticket while at a 7-Eleven to buy cake ingredients.

Parsons said he’ll be sharing his money with his loved ones and plans to buy his girlfriend any car she wants.

“The first thing I’m going to do is tell my parents they can quit their jobs,” he said.

Lotto Max jackpots start at $10 million and are capped off at a maximum of $70 million, and draws occur every Tuesday and Friday night.

The next draw will take place on June 2.