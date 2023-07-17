After no winner, Powerball jackpot soars to a massive US$900 million

Lottery players have their eyes on the huge prize after another Powerball draw came and went without a winner, and now the jackpot value is nearing US$1 billion.

The draw for the US$829 million prize took place on Saturday, July 15, but no one matched the winning numbers 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, and red Powerball 18.

Now, the total prize has jumped to an astounding US$900 million with an estimated cash value of US$465.1 million.

According to a release, if someone wins the prize in the next draw, they can choose between “an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at US$465.1 million.”

Even if the odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292.2 million, that’s certainly not stopping people from trying their luck.

“The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest US lottery jackpot,” reads the release.

The draw will take place on Monday, July 17.

There have been 37 draws without a winner — the last time someone won the jackpot was on April 19, 2023, when a lottery player in Ohio won a grand prize worth US$252.6 million.

These are the 10 biggest Powerball jackpots:

US$2.04 billion – November 7, 2022 – California US$1.586 billion – January 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee US$900 million (est.) – July 17, 2023 US$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin US$758.7 million – August 23, 2017 – Massachusetts US$754.6 million – February 6, 2023 – Washington US$731.1 million – January 20, 2021 – Maryland US$699.8 million – October 4, 2021 – California US$687.8 million – October 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York US$632.6 million – January 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

There is no limit to how much the jackpot can grow in the US, a communications representative for the Multi-State Lottery Commission told The Hill, unlike in Canada.