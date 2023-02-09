Family first: Group of lottery-playing cousins just won big

Nothing is more important than family. One group of cousins in BC knows that, and by sticking together, they’ve literally won the lottery.

According to BCLC, a group of cousins won a $500,000 Extra Prize from Lotto 6/49. Mahmoud Hayati called his two cousins right after he found out that they’d won an Extra prize together from the February 1, 2023, draw.

“It was a routine purchase – I always dreamt of buying a new house, property, or new car, and then enjoy the rest,” said Hayati.

Hayati, who lives in Vancouver, loves spending time with his cousins, who were “very excited” to learn about their family win.

Now, they’re planning a special dinner together to celebrate.

Hayati purchased and validated the group’s ticket at a lottery kiosk at Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby.

Playing as a group

According to BCLC, playing the lottery with friends, family, or co-workers is more fun when you take steps to avoid “misunderstandings.”

The lottery corporation recommends appointing someone as group captain to coordinate getting the money from everyone, buying the ticket, tracking winnings, and sharing results.

Tickets bought at retail locations should have the name of the captain on it, along with the words “In Trust,” indicating that it’s a group ticket, said BCLC.

What would you do if you and your cousins had an extra half a million dollars?