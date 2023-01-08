"I couldn’t even count all the zeroes": Lottery player was buying Slurpees when he found out he won

A quick stop at a convenience store turned out to be a memorable one for an Ontario lottery player.

Albert McDermott, a resident of Madoc, Ontario, had just gone to see the Santa Claus parade when he got a craving for something sweet and refreshing.

“We went to get Slurpees after the parade and I checked my ticket at the same time,” said McDermott, who enjoys playing the lottery every week.

But this time when he scanned his ticket, he was stunned: he had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the November 8, 2022, Lotto Max draw. As a result, McDermott won $100,000.

“I couldn’t even count all the zeroes I was so excited,” he said.

Slurpees probably forgotten at this point, he recalls how he immediately tried to get his wife’s attention.

“I started waving my wife down,” he said. “My wife was shocked, too – she couldn’t believe it.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he said, “It feels great to win big!”

The winning ticket was purchased at VB Neighbourhood Variety on Morningside Avenue in Scarborough.