Trio of siblings "couldn't function for days" after shocking $5 million lottery win

Three lucky siblings from Toronto are elated after winning the lottery.

Thavarajah Ponnuthurai, Arulvathani Uthayakumar, and Yogarajah Ponnuthurai bagged $5 million in the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot on January 4.

The three had been playing the lottery together for about one year before the big win.

At the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, the siblings shared how they went through a rollercoaster of emotions when they found out they had won such a big amount of money.

“I went to the store to check our tickets and I was so happy and excited when I saw we won $5 million,” Thavaraja said. Like a good brother, he called his sister, Arulvathani, immediately.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it,” said Arulvathani. “I couldn’t function for the next couple of days!”

Thavaraja also called his brother Yogarajah to relay the good news. “I cried a little and fell to the ground in shock,” Yogarajah said. “My wife and kids all said, ‘We’re millionaires!’”

The family went out for dinner to celebrate their lottery win.

The three siblings all celebrated their win with a big family dinner. “Everyone was so excited for us,” said Arulvathani.

All three siblings have family-oriented goals for the lotto money.

Arulvathani hopes to buy a new car and invest in her kids’ education, Yogarajah hopes to buy a home and support his family, and Thavaraja wants to buy his son a new car, too.

“We’re so grateful – I would have never thought that we would be lucky enough to win the lottery,” Thavaraja said.

The winning ticket was bought at an MI Fuel location in Woodbridge, Ontario.