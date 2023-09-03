It’s going to be a super memorable Labour Day weekend for several lottery players in Canada after winning some big prizes in the Lotto 6/49 draw.
The draw took place on Saturday, September 2, and the gold ball prize had grown to a massive $54 million. But no one won the main prize however, it was still a lucky evening for a couple of lottery players.
Although no one won the huge gold ball prize, a lucky player won a white ball prize worth $1 million after matching the winning numbers 13937616-01. And according to PlayNow, that winner purchased their winning ticket in Surrey, BC.
There were also two big winners in the game’s classic draw.
The winning numbers were 12, 13, 30, 33, 35, 43, and bonus number 17 and two people managed to match the six winning numbers for the $5 million prize. A lottery player in Quebec and another in Western Canada will no doubt be celebrating once they find out that they’re each $2.5 million richer after splitting the prize.
Two people will also split the second classic draw prize after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus number. It looks like a lottery player in Western Canada and another in Ontario will each get to take home $175,646.70.
No one won the classic draw extra prize worth $500,000. The winning numbers were 12, 18, 35, and 67.
As for the 20 guaranteed prizes, each of the 20 winners will receive $50,000. One winner purchased their ticket on PlayNow.com, two in BC, seven in Western Canada, one in Atlantic Canada, and one in Quebec, while Ontario had a whopping eight winners.
It’s definitely the best news to wake up to.
The Lotto 6/49 jackpot has now grown to $56 million, and the next draw will take place on Wednesday, September 6.