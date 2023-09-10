Weekend winners: Two lucky lottery players split a Lotto 6/49 prize

A couple of lottery winners across Canada will be waking up to some very welcome news after winning during the recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

The draw took place on Saturday, September 9, and the gold ball prize had grown to a massive $58 million, according to PlayNow. Although no one won the big jackpot, someone in Ontario will likely be waking up to discover that they had won a white ball prize worth $1 million after matching the winning numbers 40865590-01.

The classic draw prize was worth $5 million, and the winning numbers were 08, 17, 20, 26, 42, 44, and bonus number 03, but no one won the main prize. However, after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus number, two people will split the second prize. The winning tickets were sold in Surrey-White Rock, BC, and Atlantic Canada. Each winner will get to take home a six-figure prize worth $151,612.40.

There were no winners for the classic draw extra prize worth $500,000.

The next draw is set to take place on Wednesday, September 13, and the jackpot has now grown to $60 million.