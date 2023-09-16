Weekend winner: Lottery player wins Lotto Max second prize

A lucky lottery player will wake up to some happy news this weekend after winning the Lotto Max second prize.

The draw took place on Friday, September 15, and the winning numbers are 01, 02, 11, 27, 31, 35, 44, and bonus number 18. The top prize was worth $10 million, but no one matched the seven winning numbers.

However, one lottery player matched six of the winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a cool $155,075.60 prize. According to Play Now, the winning ticket was sold in Burnaby, BC.

Twenty-seven lottery players came very close to a big payout after matching six of the seven numbers. After splitting the third prize, they’ll receive a cheque for $5,743.50.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000. The Extra winning numbers are 22, 39, 50, and 92.

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, and there’s now $15 million up for grabs.