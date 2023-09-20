Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket? If you did, make sure to check the results for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, September 19.

According to PlayNow, the winning numbers are 04, 07, 13, 20, 24, 30, 48 and bonus number 05.

According to PlayNow, no one matched the winning numbers for the $15 million jackpot.

However, one winner in Quebec did match six out of seven numbers plus one bonus number for the $133,604.30 second-place prize.

There were also 35 players who matched six of the seven numbers, winning $3,817.30 for the third-place prize.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 27, 79, 86, and 88. No one matched all the numbers for the $500,000 prize, but 39 people matched three of the four numbers to win $1,000.

Overall, there were no big wins during Tuesday’s draw, but hey, not every week will be as lucky as the last!