Weekend winners: Two lottery players split Lotto 6/49 second prize

If you bought a lottery ticket for the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, don’t forget to check the results.
The draw took place on August 26, and the gold ball prize was worth a massive $50 million, but no one won the life-changing prize this time. However, there is one lucky winner who’ll be waking up to some happy news. According to PlayNow, after matching the numbers 12849755-01, a lottery player from Nechako Lakes, BC, won a white ball prize worth, making them $1 million richer.
The classic draw winning numbers were 06, 10, 11, 22, 32, 43, and bonus number 27, but there was no winner for the main prize worth $5 million. But when it came to the second prize, there were no less than two winners from different provinces.
After matching five of the six winning numbers plus the bonus numbers, a lottery player from Ontario and another from Quebec will split the second prize. As a result, each of them will take home a cheque for $123,874.10.
Eighty-five lottery players matched five of the six numbers, each netting themselves a $1,223.90 win.
The winning numbers for the classic draw extra were 2, 14, 48, and 82. However, there were no winners during this draw.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, August 30, and this time, the jackpot is worth a whopping $52 million. Good luck!