Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? If so, make sure to check the results for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Friday, August 25.

The main prize was worth $28 million, and the winning numbers were 07, 12, 17, 18, 37, 38, 45, and bonus number 40. According to PlayNow, no one matched the winning numbers.

There was no match for the second prize either, which was worth $175,327.90. However, after matching six of the seven winning numbers, 24 people won $7,305.30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

No one had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000, and the winning numbers were 56, 65, 71, and 73.

Overall, there were no big wins during Friday’s draw, but there’s always next time!

If you hope to try your luck again, the next draw is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29. The total jackpot is now at an estimated $33 million. Good luck!