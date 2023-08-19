Here are the winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly a lucky evening for Lotto Max players.

There was an $18 million jackpot up for grabs during the draw, which took place on Friday, August 18. The winning numbers were 01, 07, 29, 36, 40, 42, 50, and bonus number 35, but no one was lucky enough to match them.

There were no winners for the second prize either, which was worth $171,658, and no one won the Lotto Max Prize Extra, which was worth $500,000, according to PlayNow.

However, according to OLG, two people won a six-figure prize.

After matching six of the seven Encore numbers, two people each won prizes worth $100,000 — it’s certainly happy news to wake up to on a weekend!

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, August 22, and the main prize is worth $23 million. Good luck!