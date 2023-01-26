Lottery winner says cashier told her the wrong winning amount at first

A Saskatchewan couple walked away with a cool $1 million after they matched all seven winning numbers to one of the Maxmillions prizes drawn on the November 25 Lotto Max draw.

Shawn and Barb Heaver of Dorintosh matched the winning numbers – 4, 15, 30, 32, 35, 37, and 45.

Shawn was at the Discovery Co-Op Battleford Square at 81 Battleford Crossing on November 25 when he decided to pick up their ticket for the draw later that evening.

The Heavers discovered their win over a month later when Barb took their tickets to a nearby store and handed them to the cashier.

“You won $10,000!” the very excited cashier told her. “No, wait… you won $1 million!”

Barb told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) the cashier was so excited to show her the slip that he put it in her face.

“I can’t see that!” Barb laughed to the cashier.

“It’s a one with six zeroes!” the cashier responded.

Immediately, Barb messaged her husband to tell her to come home as soon as he could, adding that they had won $1 million.

Once home, the couple said they had tucked the ticket away for safekeeping until they claimed their prize this month.

The Heavers said they plan to put their windfall towards bills and are thinking about taking a vacation in the spring.

“It’s very surreal, it’s a blessing for sure,” Barb added.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said Shawn.