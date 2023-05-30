"Sweet!": Canadian lottery player becomes a millionaire in 30 eventful minutes

Gregory James, Winnipeg’s newest millionaire, had an incredibly eventful 30 minutes after he purchased a Set For Life instant ticket from his local Co-op on May 10.

James went home before scratching the card to reveal he had won. “When I saw that I had scratched three Set for Life icons, I thought, ‘Sweet!'” James told WCLC.

He waited 30 minutes before returning to the store with his winning ticket.

Winners can choose between $1 million or an annuity of $1,000 per week for 25 years. James decided to become an instant millionaire. He would have received around $1.3 million over 25 years if he accepted the annuity.

The winner has not yet decided how to spend the windfall, but with that kind of money, you should probably take your sweet time figuring out your plans.

Other recent lottery winners have had a few running themes regarding spending their prize money. These include doing home renovations, saving for retirement, helping family and friends, investing, and booking vacations and family dinners.

Some winners have prioritized pet surgeries to make their furry friends’ lives easier.

