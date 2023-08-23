Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

If you recently bought a Lotto Max lottery ticket, don’t forget to check it. Here are the winning lottery numbers for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, August 22.

There was a $23 million jackpot up for grabs, and the winning numbers were 02, 07, 12, 19, 38, 42, 50, and bonus number 39. According to PlayNow, no one matched the winning numbers.

After failing to match six of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number, there was no winner for the second prize worth $152,078.40. However, after matching six of the seven winning numbers, 33 people did win $4,608.40 each.

No one had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000, and the winning numbers were 15, 43, 55, and 92.

Overall, there were no big wins during Tuesday’s draw, but hey, not every week will be as lucky as the last!

If you hope to try your luck again next time, the next draw is scheduled for Friday, August 25. The total jackpot is now at an estimated $28 million. Good luck!