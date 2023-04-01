No joke: Someone in Canada just woke up $60 million richer

Imagine waking up on a weekend to discover that you just won the lottery. Now imagine convincing your family on April Fools’ Day that you actually won.

The new lottery winner is going to have their work cut out for them because they didn’t just win any prize — they won the massive $60 million jackpot.

After weeks without a without a winner, the lucky Canadian lottery player will soon be claiming their big Lottomax prize. The prize pool had grown to an estimated $66 million dollars, which includes the jackpot plus six chances to win Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

The draw took place on Friday, March 31 and the winning numbers were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47, 50, and 48.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), the winning ticket was sold in Winnipeg.

Another Western Canada resident will be waking up to some happy news on April 1, too.

After matching six of the seven numbers, plus the bonus number, a person in Edmonton will soon be claiming the Lottomax second prize worth $288,171.60.

Someone will be taking home a cheque for $1 million after winning one of the six Maxmillions prizes. That winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

And, after winning the Lottomax Encore prize, another lottery player will soon be holding a cheque for $1 million.

One financial adviser has some sound advice for people who have just won a life-changing amount of cash.

The next Lottomax draw will take place on Tuesday, April 4 and the prize has reset to $15 million.