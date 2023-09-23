Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Feeling lucky? The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, September 22, so make sure to grab your ticket and check the results.

According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 12, 13, 19, 26, 33, 39, 43, and bonus number 02. As for the jackpot, there was a $20 million prize up for grabs, but it looks like lottery players will get another chance to try their luck because no one won the prize.

The Lotto Max second prize was worth $164,924.60 however, no ticket matched six of the seven numbers and bonus number. On the other hand, 37 lottery players did come very close. After matching six of the seven numbers, each player just won a $4,457.40 prize.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra prize were 10, 30, 52, and 95; however, no one won the $500,000 either.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, September 26.