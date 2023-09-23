NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 23 2023, 2:52 pm
Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Feeling lucky? The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, September 22, so make sure to grab your ticket and check the results.

According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 12, 13, 19, 26, 33, 39, 43, and bonus number 02. As for the jackpot, there was a $20 million prize up for grabs, but it looks like lottery players will get another chance to try their luck because no one won the prize.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The Lotto Max second prize was worth $164,924.60 however, no ticket matched six of the seven numbers and bonus number. On the other hand, 37 lottery players did come very close. After matching six of the seven numbers, each player just won a $4,457.40 prize.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra prize were 10, 30, 52, and 95; however, no one won the $500,000 either.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, September 26.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Lottery
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.