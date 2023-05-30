Tonight's lottery jackpot at $65 million after weeks without a big winner

Lottery players’ eyes are on the prize tonight because the Lotto Max jackpot is nearing its maximum limit after over a month without a winner.

The draw is set to take place tonight (tickets are sold until 7:30 pm PT), and if a lucky player ends up with the winning numbers, they’ll undoubtedly be set for life because they’ll be taking home the massive $65 million prize.

In addition to the big prize, tonight’s draw could result in a bunch of new millionaires as there are also eight Maxmillions prizes to be won.

The last time someone won a big Lotto Max prize was on April 25, when an Alberta lottery player won the $55 million prize.

Winner Aaron Parsons said he went to a 7-Eleven in Lethbridge to buy ingredients because his girlfriend was craving cake. While at the store, he purchased the life-changing lottery ticket.

While claiming his giant cheque, Parsons said he’d share his money with his loved ones.

“The first thing I’m going to do is tell my parents they can quit their jobs,” he said. “I want to give some money to my brother and a couple of friends, too. And I told my girlfriend I would buy her a car, whatever car [she wants].”

Lotto Max jackpots start at $10 million and are capped off at a maximum of $70 million, and draws occur every Tuesday and Friday night.