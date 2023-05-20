Lottery players have another shot at winning big because no one won the jackpot.

The LottoMax jackpot had grown to $50 million, however, no one won in the Friday, May 19 draw. The winning numbers were 12, 13, 35, 41, 42, 44, 47, and 32.

This means that the prize has now grown to an estimated $55 million with around four MaxMillions prizes in the next draw that’s set to take place on Tuesday, May 23.

But just because no one won the jackpot, that doesn’t mean that there weren’t any big winners last night.

It’s going to be a memorable long weekend for two lottery players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

According to the PlayNow website, after matching the MaxMillions winning numbers 4, 5, 20, 33, 42, 45, and 46, someone won a prize worth $1 million and that winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

The province had another winner last night after another Ontarian won the second prize worth $232,634.80 after matching six out of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number.

It’s been about a month since someone last won the LottoMax top prize.

On Tuesday, April 25, Aaron Parsons from Alberta ended up buying the winning ticket while out shopping for cake ingredients at a 7-Eleven.

Parsons won the jackpot worth a whopping $55 million, the fifth largest LottoMax prize won in Alberta.

“I saw an ad about the lottery, and it reminded me to check my ticket,” he said. “I checked it and all I said was: ‘No. No? No way! No…'”

Parsons said he plans to tell his parents that they can finally quit their jobs and he’ll be sharing his money with loved ones.

While claiming his prize, Parsons admitted that he’s still not sure what he plans to do with his money but he said, “Maybe now I’ll get Lasik.”

Read his full story here.