Feeling lucky? There's now a $60 million Lottomax jackpot up for grabs

Didn’t win during this draw? Well, it looks like lottery players will have another chance to win the life-changing Lottomax jackpot.

No one won in the Tuesday, March 28 Lottomax draw for the $55 million prize. The winning numbers were 05, 09, 12, 19, 21, 22, 49, and 31.

But even though no one won the top prize, five lottery players will get to take home the second prize after each of them managed to match six out of the seven numbers and the bonus number. The second prize pool was worth $217,375.

As a result, the five winners (four in Ontario and one in Quebec) will each get to take home a cheque for $43,475.

According to OLG, the last time someone won the Lottomax jackpot was on February 28, when they took home an astounding $55 million. The winning ticket was sold in BC.

Now, the total prize pool has grown to a massive $66 million, which includes a $60 million jackpot and an estimated six Maxmillions prizes.

The next draw will take place on Friday, March 31.